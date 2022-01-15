CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman is charged after stabbing two women and killing a dog in Rogers Park last week, according to police.
Jordan Shipp, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Shipp was identified as the offender who on Jan. 8 stabbed two women, 82 and 60, multiple times, and stabbed a dog to death.
She was arrested on the 5100 block of North California in Ravenswood Friday.
She is due in bond court Saturday.