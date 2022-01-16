GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone broke into the Amazon Go store in Ogilvie Transportation Center Center early Sunday morning, police say. ‘

Around 5 a.m. someone broke the window of the store and took merchandize from inside.

A security guard approached the suspect, who was later taken into custody without incident, police said.

Charges are pending.

The store, in the 500 block of W. Madison Street, is located inside OTC.

