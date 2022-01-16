CHICAGO (CBS) — Continuing a slow, subtle warm-up for the next couple of days.
READ MORE: Man Shot During Robbery In West Town
Today: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. High 31.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Low 21.READ MORE: Man Shot And Killed In Fuller Park
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 32.
MORE NEWS: Private Insurance Now Covers At-Home COVID-19 Testing
Highs in the 30s through Thursday, then much colder. Lows dip back into the single digits By the end of the week.