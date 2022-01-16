GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Continuing a slow, subtle warm-up for the next couple of days.

Today: Sunshine early, then increasing clouds. High 31.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Low 21.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 32.

Highs in the 30s through Thursday, then much colder. Lows dip back into the single digits By the end of the week.