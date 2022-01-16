CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County Sheriff’s officer fired his weapon during an attempt to stop a vehicle in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood Saturday night.
According to the Chicago Police Department, around 8:45 p.m. in the 100 block of North Pine, Cook County Sheriff’s officers attempted to curb the vehicle in an alley after learning the license plates were registered to another vehicle. The officers requested backup from a second patrol unit who pulled in front of the vehicle described as a gray SUV.READ MORE: Woman, 2 Children In Hospital After Building Fire In Homan Square
The driver of the SUV accelerated backward and struck the first Cook County Sheriff’s vehicle, spinning it in the alley. The driver pulled forward before reversing again, that is when the officer fired shots. The driver drove forward and hit the second squad car before fleeing the scene.READ MORE: Man Shot And Killed In Fuller Park
The SUV was recovered 20 minutes later. Witnesses say two offenders fled the vehicle after setting it on fire. The officers in the first squad car were transported to a local hospital as a precaution and have since been treated and released.MORE NEWS: Organizer To Hold Unity Rally And Caravan Addressing Homicides In The City
No one is in custody. This is an ongoing investigation