CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman and two children were taken to the hospital after a building fire in the Homan Square neighborhood.
Update: 2 children taken green to Stroger for evaluation. pic.twitter.com/ZenR3nZ3aw
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 16, 2022
The 2-11 fire started early Sunday morning on the 3600 block of West Lexington. CFD secured the mayday alert and everyone was accounted for.
A woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital. Two children were taken to Stroger Hospital for evaluation.
The fire was struck out just before 9 a.m.
No further information as to what started the fire.