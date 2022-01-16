CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was shot after being robbed early Sunday morning after midnight in the West Town neighborhood.
Police said around 12:30 a.m., the 35-year-old victim was walking to his vehicle on the 700 block of North Wood when he was approached by a white sedan that stopped near him. An unidentified male offender exited from the front passenger seat of the vehicle armed with a handgun and demanded the victim’s backpack. The offender then shot at the victim and fled the scene with the bag.
The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the arm and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.