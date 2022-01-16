CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are hospitalized after they were shot in the city’s Portage Park neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.
The men, 19 and 21, were in a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie around 3:45 p.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said.
The 19-year-old was struck in the stomach. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was initially reported in good condition.
The 21-year-old was struck and the back and taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was reported in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.