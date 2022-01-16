GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — Monday is the national Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and Saturday would have been his 93rd birthday. Sunday morning St. Sabina Church in Auburn Gresham paid tribute to Dr. King at a special service.

St. Sabina’s annual celebration was full of music, prayer and calls for peace.

The church’s pastor, Father Michael Pfleger, told the crowd love is still the most powerful weapon.

There were moments of both joy and solemn reflection at the service.

This year’s guest speaker was Dr. Marc Lamont Hill of Temple University, a social justice activist, organizer and author with high praise for Dr. King.

There was also a call to action at the service. Pfleger and others urged congregants to contact elected officials all the way up to the White House to protect voting rights and pass federal gun laws.

