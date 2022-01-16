CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to heal. That’s the message organizers wanted to get across at Sunday’s unity rally in Chicago hoping to curb violence and come together as a city.

The event was put together by families who lost loved ones to gun violence.

Patricia Dietz’s 13-year-old son was killed last year.

On May 16 in McKinley Park, Eric Crawford was riding his bicycle in the 3700 block of South Wood Street when someone driving past fired several shots. Her son was shot in the head and neck.

Craword was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Dietz said two days later they had to pull him off life support.

“This shouldn’t happen. No more gun shots, little kids. Two 14-year-olds were shot, not too long ago, the same day. It’s got to stop,” Dietz said.

Seven years ago, Milagros Bergos lost her daughter Alexandria. She was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in a third-floor apartment near Oakdale and Lockwood in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood.

She was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and died a short time later.

“This is not normal,” Bergos said. “Gun violence is not normal, and we should not take it as being normal. It’s preventable.”

The families chose to do this a day before the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day to show that everyone, from all backgrounds, is coming together to take a stand against violence.