CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 News Chicago today launched a new weather forecast model — First Alert — to help digital users and traditional television viewers stay on top of Chicago’s dynamic weather.
As CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon explains, First Alert Weather is not a slogan. It is a promise and a commitment from the CBS 2 newsroom every day to be the first to tell Chicagoans about the forecast to help them plan their lives.
READ MORE: Chicago Radio Sportscaster Les Grobstein Dead At 69
CBS 2 News Chicago today launched a new weather forecast plan — First Alert — to help digital users and traditional television viewers stay on top of Chicago’s dynamic weather. https://t.co/GfJTJBCxDY pic.twitter.com/sCExgM1yEf
— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 17, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.jsREAD MORE: Chicago Civil Rights Groups Call On U.S. Senate To Pass Voting Rights Legislation
The station will be transparent about forecast changes as new data comes into the newsroom. The forecast will always alert but never alarm.MORE NEWS: Family Of Amazon Delivery Driver Killed When Tornado Hit Downstate Warehouse To File Lawsuit
“Our commitment is to be the first to alert you to severe weather, or any changes in weather that can affect your plans,” Ramon said. “We will always help you and your family to plan, prepare and stay safe.”