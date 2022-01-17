Patients Left With A Lot Of Questions After Center For Covid Control Testing Sites Temporarily Shut Down, State Investigates ComplaintsDozens of COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area are closed this week, as state investigators look into complaints about the conditions inside and confusion over results.

No Communication With Firefighters Before Baby Was Found Dead Outside Fire Station; Could Baby Boxes Be A Last-Resort Option In Cases Like This?Chicago Police on Monday were still looking for the person who abandoned a baby in a duffel bag outside a Near North Side fire station over the weekend.

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Auburn Gresham Drive-By ShootingA man is dead after being shot by someone in a passing car in Auburn Gresham Monday afternoon.

Donation Drives, Community Gatherings Underway Across Chicago In Honor Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.