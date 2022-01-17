CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is opening three new mass vaccination sites this week.
You can go to the Cook County website to make an appointment to get your shot.
A site in Forest Park opens Tuesday. The Matteson site opens on Thursday and a site in Des Plaines opens on Saturday.
All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older.
Walk-ins will be taken.