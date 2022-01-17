GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is opening three new mass vaccination sites this week.

You can go to the Cook County website  to make an appointment to get your shot.

A site in Forest Park opens Tuesday. The Matteson site opens on Thursday and a site in Des Plaines opens on Saturday.

All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older. 

Walk-ins will be taken. 

