CHICAGO (CBS)– From donation drives and community gatherings to family classes, there are many local events taking place Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cradles to Crayons is collecting donations of children's items to help those in need. You can donate winter clothes like coats, boots and scarves along with other needed items.
Check out the purple donation boxes at one of the 34 Chicago area drop-off locations listed below:
Acorn Library – 15624 Central Ave., Oak Forest, IL 60452
Alcott Center – 530 Bernard Dr., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Alternatives, Inc. – 4730 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60640
Aw Yeah Comics – 7925 Lincoln Ave., Skokie, IL 60077
Bank of America – 1301 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville, IL 60563
Bank of America – 1300 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Buffalo Grove Park Community Arts Center – 225 McHenry Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Children’s Lighthouse of North Center Chicago – 2600 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618
Cloud and Bunny – 1600 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60613
Creative Scholars Preschool – 1735 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60642
East Bank Storage – 429 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654
Edgewater Playhouse – 1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60660
Flying High Sports & Rec Center – 5400 East Ave., Countryside, IL 60525
Fry Family YMCA – 2120 W., 2120 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564
Highwood Public Library – 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood, IL 60040
Indian Boundary YMCA – 711 59th St, Downers Grove, IL 60516
Jewett Park Community Center – 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield, IL 60015
Lake View YMCA – 3333 N Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
Little Beans Café – 430 Asbury Ave, Evanston, IL 60202
Mathnasium Ravenswood – 1754 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640
McGuane Park – 2901 S Poplar Ave, Chicago, IL 60608
Moonwalker Café – 4101 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641
Quilter’s Trunk – 10352 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643
Reebie Storage and Moving Co – 2325 N. Clark St. #300, Chicago, IL 60614
Soul 2 Sole Dance Inc. – 799 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035
South Side YMCA – 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, IL 60637
StudioUs – 4806 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640
The Giving Factory – 4141 W. George St. Chicago, IL 60641
Timeless Toys – 4749 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625
Tiny Tots Incorporated – 2603-2611 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Ultimate Ninjas Chicago – 2915 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Universal Wellness Source – 1902 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657
West Cook YMCA – 255 S Marion St, Oak Park, IL 60302
Windy City Fieldhouse – 2367 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647
Kangaroo Kids – 4161 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60618
Also at 10 a.m., the Resident Association of Greater Englewood is hosting a community gathering and giveaway event at Lindlom Park.
There’ll be booths for COVID testing, vaccines as well as food and voter registration.
Rainbow Push has a virtual celebration set for 10 a.m. The event is open to the public, but you have to register online.
Then there’s the Chicago History Museum’s in-person events that kick off at 10:30 a.m.
Events include a youth poetry workshop, musical performances and a panel discussion on Chicago's housing rights movement.
If you plan to attend the events at the museum, you have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to get in.