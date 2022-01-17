GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Donation Drive, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

CHICAGO (CBS)– From donation drives and community gatherings to family classes, there are many local events taking place Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cradles to Crayons is collecting donations of children’s items to help those in need. You can donate winter clothes like coats, boots and scarves along with other needed items.

READ MORE: Thieves Steal ATM From Hyde Park Gas Station

Check out the purple donation boxes at one of the 34 Chicago area drop-off locations listed below:

Acorn Library – 15624 Central Ave., Oak Forest, IL 60452

Alcott Center – 530 Bernard Dr., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Alternatives, Inc. – 4730 N. Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60640

Aw Yeah Comics – 7925 Lincoln Ave., Skokie, IL 60077

Bank of America – 1301 E. Ogden Ave., Naperville, IL 60563

Bank of America – 1300 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Buffalo Grove Park Community Arts Center – 225 McHenry Rd., Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Children’s Lighthouse of North Center Chicago – 2600 W. Irving Park Rd., Chicago, IL 60618

Cloud and Bunny – 1600 W. Montrose Ave., Chicago, IL 60613

Creative Scholars Preschool – 1735 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL 60642

East Bank Storage – 429 W. Ohio St., Chicago, IL 60654

Edgewater Playhouse – 1048 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Chicago, IL 60660

Flying High Sports & Rec Center – 5400 East Ave., Countryside, IL 60525

Fry Family YMCA – 2120 W., 2120 95th St., Naperville, IL 60564

Highwood Public Library – 102 Highwood Ave., Highwood, IL 60040

Indian Boundary YMCA – 711 59th St, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Jewett Park Community Center – 836 Jewett Park Drive, Deerfield, IL 60015

Lake View YMCA – 3333 N Marshfield Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

Little Beans Café – 430 Asbury Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

READ MORE: Cook County Opening 3 Mass Vaccination Sites This Week

Mathnasium Ravenswood – 1754 W Wilson Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

McGuane Park – 2901 S Poplar Ave, Chicago, IL 60608

Moonwalker Café – 4101 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60641

Quilter’s Trunk – 10352 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60643

Reebie Storage and Moving Co – 2325 N. Clark St. #300, Chicago, IL 60614

Soul 2 Sole Dance Inc. – 799 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035

South Side YMCA – 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago, IL 60637

StudioUs – 4806 N. Clark St., Chicago, IL 60640

The Giving Factory – 4141 W. George St. Chicago, IL 60641

Timeless Toys – 4749 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago, IL 60625

Tiny Tots Incorporated – 2603-2611 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614

Ultimate Ninjas Chicago – 2915 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Universal Wellness Source – 1902 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657

West Cook YMCA – 255 S Marion St, Oak Park, IL 60302

Windy City Fieldhouse – 2367 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647

Kangaroo Kids – 4161 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Also at 10 a.m., the Resident Association of Greater Englewood is hosting a community gathering and giveaway event at Lindlom Park.

There’ll be booths for COVID testing, vaccines as well as food and voter registration.

Rainbow Push has a virtual celebration set for 10 a.m. The event is open to the public, but you have to register online.

Then there’s the Chicago History Museum’s in-person events that kick off at 10:30 a.m.

Events include a youth poetry workshop, musical performances and a panel discussion on Chicago’s housing rights movement.

MORE NEWS: Money Stolen From Cash Registers During Break-In At Liquor Store In East Ukrainian Village

If you plan to attend the events at the museum, you have to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination to get in.