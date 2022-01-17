GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Humboldt Park, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday morning.

Police said a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a car with another man, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in another vehicle approached and fired shots.

The 45-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, hand and suffered a graze wound to the back of his head.

The other man was shot in the head and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff