CHICAGO (CBS)– Two men were injured in a shooting in Humboldt Park on Monday morning.
Police said a 45-year-old man was sitting inside a car with another man, in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, when someone in another vehicle approached and fired shots.
The 45-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, hand and suffered a graze wound to the back of his head.
The other man was shot in the head and is in serious condition at Stroger Hospital.
No arrests have been made.