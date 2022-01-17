Family Of Amazon Delivery Driver Killed When Tornado Hit Downstate Warehouse To File Lawsuit"This entire facility could have been evacuated when it was believed a tornado was en route. It appears that holiday profits took precedence over safety,” Clifford Law Offices partner Jack Casciato said in a statement.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Ending 5-Day Isolation After Testing Positive For COVID-19 Last Week"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and sent their well wishes. I am happy to report I am feeling fine, and have completed my required isolation period. I look forward to resuming my regular schedule and will continue to adhere to the relevant public health guidelines," Lightfoot said in a statement Monday afternoon.

Chicago Radio Sportscaster Les Grobstein Dead At 69Chicago radio sportscaster Les Grobstein died at the age of 69.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin Joins Republican Primary For Illinois GovernorHe joins at least four other Republicans in the GOP primary for governor: Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, former state senator Paul Schimpf, and businessmen Gary Rabine and Jesse Sullivan.