CHICAGO (CBS) — Five days after testing positive for COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she is out of isolation and looking forward to resuming a normal schedule.
"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and sent their well wishes. I am happy to report I am feeling fine, and have completed my required isolation period. I look forward to resuming my regular schedule and will continue to adhere to the relevant public health guidelines," Lightfoot said in a statement Monday afternoon.
The mayor tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and had been working from home ever since. She is fully vaccinated and received a booster shot in November. CDC guidelines recommend people who have been fully vaccinated and then test positive for the virus isolate for at least five days, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others to reduce the risk of infecting others.
Lightfoot's last public appearance was one week ago, when she announced the Chicago Public Schools had reached an agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union on COVID-19 safety protocols, allowing the district to resume in-person classes last week.
On Monday, Lightfoot appeared via Zoom for the city’s virtual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.