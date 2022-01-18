GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– A brief warmup is in effect.

CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with a First Alert Weather update says Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds pick up as the temperatures climb by the afternoon.

Temperatures drop back to the 20s overnight and into Wednesday.

Thursday will be an even colder day.

Laura Bannon