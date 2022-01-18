Short-Handed Bulls Fall To Memphis Grizzlies For Fourth Straight LossDesmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Blackhawks Fall To Seattle Kraken In ShootoutThe Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.

Illini Fall Short To Purdue In Double OvertimeSasha Stefanovic scored 22 points, including a go-ahead 3 at the start of double overtime that sent No. 4 Purdue over No. 17 Illinois on Monday.

Bulls Get Clobbered In Lopsided Loss To Warriors; Zach LaVine Leaves With Knee Injury Near StartAndrew Wiggins scored 21 points, Stephen Curry added 19 and the Golden State Warriors rolled to their most lopsided win of the season, dominating the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Cockburn, Frazier Lead No. 25 Illinois Over MichiganKofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois beat Michigan on Friday night.

Bears' Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn, Jakeem Grant Get All-Pro HonorsThe Bears’ Roquan Smith couldn’t get a Pro Bowl nod, but he finished fifth in the league in tackles this season and got his second team All-Pro honors.