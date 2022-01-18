CHICAGO (CBS)– A brief warmup is in effect.
Temperatures getting a boost in the afternoon… headed into the upper 30s and lower 40s! @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/5ZsJNcsf7X
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 18, 2022
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with a First Alert Weather update says Tuesday will be a mild day with temperatures near 40 degrees. Winds pick up as the temperatures climb by the afternoon.
Temperatures drop back to the 20s overnight and into Wednesday.
Thursday will be an even colder day.