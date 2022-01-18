GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is opening three new mass vaccination sites this week.

A site in Forest Park, at 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd., opens Tuesday. The Matteson site, at 4647 Promenade Way, opens on Thursday and a site in Des Plaines, at 1155 East Oakton Street, opens on Saturday.

The sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday  from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To make an appointment visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call 833-308-1988.

All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at all sites, and you can get primary vaccinations or booster shots. 

Walk-ins will be taken. 

