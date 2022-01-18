CHICAGO (CBS)– Cook County is opening three new mass vaccination sites this week.
A site in Forest Park, at 7630 W. Roosevelt Rd., opens Tuesday. The Matteson site, at 4647 Promenade Way, opens on Thursday and a site in Des Plaines, at 1155 East Oakton Street, opens on Saturday.
READ MORE: Angel Thomas, 35, Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park
By the end of this week, three mass vaccination sites will open back up in Cook County. This one in Forest Park opens today.
Details on why, where and how you can sign up. Join us on-air! https://t.co/h2DICDkK2Y @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/tpAV3gTR0k
— Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) January 18, 2022
The sites will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
To make an appointment visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call 833-308-1988.READ MORE: Funeral For Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields, Who Died Of COVID-19, Being Held Tuesday In Oswego
All three spots will offer free vaccinations to anyone 5 and older. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at all sites, and you can get primary vaccinations or booster shots.
Walk-ins will be taken.MORE NEWS: 2 Dead, 5 Injured After Fire At Senior Community Apartments In Kenosha