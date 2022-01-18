CHICAGO (CBS) — Frontier Airlines will be launching service at Midway International Airport this year, with nonstop routes to 10 cities, beginning in April.
The budget airline said it will offer fares as low as $29 to $59 for nontstop flights to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, Trenton, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando.READ MORE: Man Seriously Wounded In Shootout With University Of Chicago Police Officer In Hyde Park
Service to Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Ontario California, Phoenix, Tampa, and Trenton will begin in late April. Flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin in mid-October.READ MORE: AT&T And Verizon Delay Rollout Of New 5G Service Near O'Hare, Midway, Other Airports After Airlines Warn Of Delays
“We’re thrilled to grow Frontier’s presence in Chicago by adding Midway International Airport to our network with ten new nonstop routes right out of the gate,” said Josh Flyr, vice president of network and operational design, Frontier Airlines.MORE NEWS: Grammy Awards To Be Held In Las Vegas On April 3
Frontier will continue to provide service to four cities at O’Hare International Airport.