CHICAGO (CBS)– A funeral will be held Tuesday, for an Aurora police officer who died from complications after contracting COVID-19.
The funeral for Officer Brian Shields will be held at Harvest New Beginnings Church in Oswego at 10:30 a.m.
The Aurora Police Department said Shields died Tuesday morning at the age of 51.
“Our condolences and prayers go out to Brian’s family and to all those he served with during his more than 16 years as an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Aurora Chief of Police Keith Cross said in a news release. “Our police department family will do everything possible to provide support and comfort to Brian’s family. Brian’s memory will live on forever at APD.”