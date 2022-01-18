2 Dead, 5 Injured After Fire At Saxony Manor Senior Community In KenoshaTwo people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in a senior community in Kenosha Monday night.

Oak Park Condo Owners Say Repair Work Has Gone Nowhere After More Than A Year And A Half, Despite Hefty Fees To ContractorSome condo owners in Oak Park knew a repair project would take some time – but after nearly two years, they say they have absolutely nothing.

Chicago Weather: Low 20s Monday Night; Arctic Cold Front Coming Wednesday MorningLook for scattered clouds Monday night with lows in the low 20s.

Chicago Author Paul Kendrick Emphasizes Enduring Importance Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Courage After Being Placed In Prison Where He Felt His Life Was In DangerSix decades later, some lessons learned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. are just as relevant today – that is the view of a local author who wrote a book about a pivotal incident in Dr. King’s life.