CHICAGO (CBS)– Two people are dead after a fire broke out at an apartment building in a senior community in Kenosha Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the apartment building, located at 1870 22nd Ave., at Saxony Manor around 9:30 p.m.
Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the windows.
Two people were found dead at the scene. Five other people were taken to local hospitals.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.