CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman and her ex-husband were found dead Tuesday morning in an apparent murder-suicide at an apartment complex in Naperville.
Police said, around 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Crab Apple Court.
After several attempts to contact the people inside the apartment, officers entered the unit, and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Officers later found her ex-husband, a man from Michigan, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.