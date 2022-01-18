CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, in an incident which might have involved University of Chicago Police.
A Fire Department spokesperson confirmed a man in his 20s was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition after a shooting near 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue.
According to unconfirmed dispatch reports, the man was shot by University of Chicago Police.
Chicago police had blocked off the intersection of 53rd and Woodlawn, and several University of Chicago Police vehicles were also at the scene.
The location is a few blocks north of the university’s campus.
The University of Chicago did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
This is a developing story…