CHICAGO (CBS)– An ordinance aimed at curbing the use of single-use utensils at Chicago restaurants goes into effect Tuesday.
Restaurants will not automatically include items like plastic utensils and disposable napkins with take-out or delivery orders, unless a customers specifically requests them.
The new city law is meant to cut down on waste.
Drive-through restaurants and airport concessions would be exempt from the ban, on the assumption that those customers rely on single-use utensils to eat in their car, on a plane, or while waiting for their flight at the airport.
Straws, drink lids, Styrofoam take takeout containers, and coffee cup sleeves also would be exempted from the ban.