CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bishop Ford Freeway was shut down at 115th Street for a period of time during the Tuesday evening rush after shots were fired.
At 6:15 p.m., Illinois State Police were called to the southbound Bishop Ford (I-94) for an expressway shooting. No injuries were reported.
Southbound lanes were shut down temporarily, but later reopened.
Anyone who witnessed the gunfire or knows anything about what happened is asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400, or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov.