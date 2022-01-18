CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shootout with a University of Chicago Police officer late Tuesday morning in Hyde Park, a few blocks north of campus.
A university spokesman said, around 11:40 a.m., a UCPD officer on patrol spotted a man with a handgun near the corner of 53rd Street and Woodlawn Avenue, near the Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center.
When the officer pulled over to investigate, the gunman fired shots, and the officer returned fire, striking the gunman, police said.
BREAKING: CFD says a male in his 20s was taken to U of C in serious-to-critical condition after apparent shoot out with U of C Police officer. Multiple streets shut down near scene at 53rd & Woodlawn @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/J5UtfAz9az
— Asal Rezaei (@asalrezaeitv) January 18, 2022
A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said the man, who was in his 20s, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious to critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
The UCPD officer who shot the gunman will be placed on mandatory administrative leave while the shooting is under investigation by the Chicago Police Department and the university.
Some businesses in the Kimbark Plaza Shopping Center said police told them the shopping center would be closed for a few hours Tuesday afternoon while the shooting is under investigation.