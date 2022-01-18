CHICAGO (CBS/CBS News) — Verizon and AT&T are delaying the launch of their new 5G technology near O’Hare and Midway airports, and dozens of other airports across the country, just a day before their planned rollouts, amid warnings from some airlines that the rollout could lead to “catastrophic disruption” of travel and shipping operations.

“At our sole discretion we have voluntarily agreed to temporarily defer turning on a limited number of towers around certain airport runways as we continue to work with the aviation industry and the FAA to provide further information about our 5G deployment,” an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement.

CBS News correspondent Skyler Henry confirmed the rollout will be delayed at 50 airports nationwide, including O’Hare and Midway.

“We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country’s supply chain. The complex U.S. airspace leads the world in safety because of our high standards for aviation, and we will maintain this commitment as wireless companies deploy 5G,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement.

Verizon said its technology, which is intended to increase speed, reliability and power for more than 90 million Americans, will launch Wednesday as planned, but with the temporary limit around airports.

It comes after Verizon and AT&T delayed the launch of their new C-Band 5G service due to warnings from airlines and aircraft manufacturers that it may disrupt altitude measurement devices used by planes.

President Biden thanked the companies for the temporary delay, saying it “protects flight safety and allows aviation operations to continue without significant disruption and will bring more high-speed internet options to millions of Americans.”

A Monday letter sent to Buttigieg and other U.S. government officials warned of “economic calamity” and said “the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt” should the 5G launch be implemented near airports.

“We are writing with urgency to request that 5G be implemented everywhere in the country except within the approximate two miles of airport runways as defined by the FAA on January 19, 2022,” airline CEOs said in the letter.

AT&T said it is frustrated by the FAA’s “inability to do what nearly 40 countries have done, which is to safely deploy 5G technology without disrupting aviation services, and we urge it do so in a timely manner.” The Verizon statement echoed that statement, noting that the technology is “safe and fully operational” in dozens of other countries.

It said the aviation industry and the FAA “have not utilized the two years they’ve had to responsibly plan for this deployment.”