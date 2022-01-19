CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Illinois brothers and their cousin were arrested Wednesday and charged with taking part in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 of last year.

Jeremiah Carollo, 45, of downstate Glen Carbon; Anthony Carollo, 23, of Lockport; and their cousin Cody Vollan 31, of Flossmoor were all arrested Tuesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Law enforcement became aware through geolocation data that mobile devices associated with Google accounts associated with the defendants’ names were found in and around the restricted area of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Agents were able to track the Carollos and Vollan’s phone numbers and addresses.

Meanwhile, agents reviewed video footage that appeared to show Vollan and Anthony and Jeremiah Carollo based on comparisons with their driver’s license photos.

In October, an FBI agent interviewed a family member of Vollan and the Carollo brothers’ in Lockport, who identified Vollan Anthony Carollo and said Jeremiah Carollo was at the Caputol during the insurrection.

The agent also interviewed Anthony Carollo himself, and he admitted to traveling to Washington, D.C. with his brother and cousin, a complaint said. Vollan also admitted the same, the agent said.

Jeremiah Carollo also admitted to an FBI agent that he entered the Capitol with his brother and cousin, the complaint said.

As of earlier this month, more than 700 people had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol one year ago Thursday.

More than a dozen of those arrested before the latest cases announced Wednesday came from the Chicago area – including a Chicago Police officer.