CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third week in a row, every state and territory in the U.S. is listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, and city officials said that won’t change next week, despite case rates leveling off or dropping in some areas.

Daily case rates in an individual state or territory must fall below 15 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row to be removed from the list, and with no states or territories yet below that threshold, the Chicago Department of Public Health said there will be no changes to the advisory next week.

COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY UPDATE: Every state and territory remains on the advisory. No states are eligible to come off next week. UNVAX'D TRAVELERS should be tested for COVID before and after travel and should quarantine upon arrival in Chicago when traveling from an orange state. pic.twitter.com/7OCLiwUW6C — Chicago Department of Public Health – CDPH (@ChiPublicHealth) January 19, 2022

However, a CDPH spokesman said there might be some reason for optimism that some states could be removed from the list after that, as case rates have started dropping in some parts of the U.S., and even in states where there are still increases, those increases aren’t as steep as they were one week ago.

City officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.

Public health officials also recommend unvaccinated people who visit a state or territory on the travel advisory list quarantine for at least seven days upon arriving in Chicago, even if they test negative. Unvaccinated people who don’t get a COVID test should quarantine for at least 10 days.

“If you must travel, please make sure you’re fully vaccinated,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady. “It is not too late to get vaccinated. If you’ve been hesitant up to now, this is the time to do it. The vaccines work, and they do a great job. Even if you contract the virus, a vaccination can keep you from getting seriously ill. One day we’ll be able to travel without taking all these measures to stay healthy, but that day isn’t today. We’ve got to keep our guard up.”

For international travel, the CDC now requires that all travelers, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, get a negative COVID-19 viral test no more than 1 day before travel into the United States.

Anyone who is traveling is required to wear a mask on public transportation – including planes, trains, and buses – regardless of their vaccination status. An indoor mask mandate also remains in place for public places in all of Illinois, and Chicago and most of suburban Cook County also require people age 5 and up to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor venues that serve food and drinks.