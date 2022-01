Bridgeport Art Center To Host Exhibit Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of the National Women's Caucus For Art“Our exhibit represents some of the past and the future of where we’d like things to go,” said Laurie Talbot Hall, an artist and volunteer with National Women’s Caucus for Art.

Body Camera Video Shows Shootout With University Of Chicago Police Officer That Left Man Critically Wounded In Hyde ParkUniversity of Chicago Police have released video footage of a shootout between an officer and a gunman who had been running down the street in Hyde Park, holding a gun. A few seconds later, a series of gunshots can be heard, although it’s unclear from the video who is firing each shot, the officer or the gunman.

Chicago Has 'Formally Passed The Omicron Peak' As New COVID-19 Infections Decline, Hospitalizations Level Off, Top Doc Says; Cautious Optimism With Similar Trend Reported Statewide“However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to wear masks, because there’s a long way to come down," Dr. Allison Arwady said.

No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory; Every State Remains On The List For 3rd Week In A RowCity officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.