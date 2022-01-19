GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.

Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries.

Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week.

CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions.

Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.

