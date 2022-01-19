CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping.
Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon.
This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022
A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries.
Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week.
CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions.
Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.