CHICAGO (CBS) — Indianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus is getting a second interview for the Bears head coach opening next week.
Eberflus, who has been with Indianapolis since 2018, is scheduled to talk to the Jacksonville Jaguars a second time as well.
Meanwhile, Bears Defensive Coordinator Sean Desai is getting interest elsewhere. The Seattle Seahawks have reportedly requested to interview Desai after firing their defensive coordinator.
The Bears were sixth in the league in total defense this season – Desai’s first year as a coordinator.