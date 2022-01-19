CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joins the family of a woman lost to gun violence Friday to call for justice.
49-year-old Tamiko Talbert was shot and killed at 77th and Artesian while on her way to work.
Preckwinkle and other officials Wednesday morning is asking for any information on the shooting and urging investments in community-led gun violence prevention and other programs to keep tension off the streets.
Talbert’s husband Alfonso was one of the speakers who recalled his last conversation with her and recounts the moment of that day.
"Friday morning, 4 O'Clock, and I leave right out the house my wife kissed me and we both said at the same time baby I love you, I'll talk to you later. it wasn't 15 minutes later her client called me. I said did you call me by accident, she had 20 missed calls on my phone. And first thing I said was you must've called… she said no Alfonso, your wife just got shot," he said.
Preckwinkle says in 2021 there were more than 1,000 homicides in cook county and 23 percent of them were women — double of the previous year.