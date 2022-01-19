CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically injured Wednesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood.
At 6:03 p.m., the 35-year-old man was on the street in the 4000 block of West Belden Avenue when someone came up and shot him, police said.
The victim was wounded in the hand and abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
A suspect was arrested and charges were pending late Wednesday.
Area Five detectives are investigating.