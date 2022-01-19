CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple people were arrested following a carjacking bust, according to authorities.
CPD along with local, state, and federal partners part of the Joint Hijacking Operation made the bust Tuesday night.
Over 10 people were taken into custody and multiple weapons were seized following the bust. Many of the vehicles have been recovered.
Last night, the Joint Hijacking Operation occurred with CPD (5700A), local, state and federal partners. Many vehicles were recovered. Over 10 ppl taken into custody and many weapons recovered. Amazing work from all our partners involved. More to come….#CPDMediaCar #5700A pic.twitter.com/hGWWUqJyN0
