Chicago Has 'Formally Passed The Omicron Peak' As New COVID-19 Infections Decline, Hospitalizations Level Off, Top Doc Says“However, we are a long way from being out of the woods, and it’s really important over these next few weeks and months that we continue to work hard on getting folks vaccinated, getting folks tested, continuing to wear masks, because there’s a long way to come down," Dr. Allison Arwady said.

No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory; Every State Remains On The List For 3rd Week In A RowCity officials recommend people who aren’t vaccinated get tested for COVID one to three days before heading to a state or territory on the travel advisory list, and again three to five days before returning to Chicago.

15-Year-Old Killed, Five Other Juveniles Wounded In Trio Of Shootings In Chicago On TuesdayShootings like these are part of the reason Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to ask for federal help while she’s in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to meet with members of the Biden administration and attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Night With Lake Effect Snow In Some AreasClear & very cold tonight, but Porter & LaPorte counties have a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 6 p.m. for lake effect snow.