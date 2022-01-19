GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Carjacking Bust, Joint Hijacking Operation

CHICAGO (CBS) – Multiple people were arrested following a carjacking bust, according to authorities.

CPD along with local, state, and federal partners part of the Joint Hijacking Operation made the bust Tuesday night.

Over 10 people were taken into custody and multiple weapons were seized following the bust. Many of the vehicles have been recovered.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff