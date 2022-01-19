Northwestern Falls To Wisconsin For Fifth Loss In Six GamesJohnny Davis scored 27 points to help No. 8 Wisconsin beat Northwestern on Tuesday night.

No. 22 Loyola Routs Evansville For 10th Straight WinLucas Williamson made five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, and No. 22 Loyola Chicago won its 10th straight game, routing Evansville on Tuesday night.

Bulls Struggle With Lots Of Starters, Rotation Players Out; Heavy Lifting Falls On DeRozan, VucevicThe Bulls started the second half of the season Monday by dropping their fourth straight game – but they were missing multiple starters and rotation players.

Northwestern Tackle Joe Spivak Hopes To Be On The Field Or In The Ring For His Post-College Career"Any single shot, any one day camp, any rookie camp, any fall camp would be a blessing in the NFL. That is the most prestigious of prestigious, and like I said it's a huge step to get there but I'm going to go at it with everything I have."

Short-Handed Bulls Fall To Memphis Grizzlies For Fourth Straight LossDesmond Bane and Ja Morant scored 25 points each, and the Memphis Grizzlies dominated the short-handed Chicago Bulls on Monday afternoon.

Blackhawks Fall To Seattle Kraken In ShootoutThe Seattle Kraken snapped their nine-game losing streak with a win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday.