By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Everything seems a little brighter after a wardrobe refresh, but sometimes a makeover can take a little longer.

The Art Institute planned to unveil Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday on La Grande Jatte” Thursday, but visitors will have to wait until Tuesday to see it in a refreshed gallery space in its new frame.

Seurat painted the iconic artwork in 1886 and it’s been at the Art Institute for 98 years. If you would like to see it when it returns Tuesday, admission is free on weekdays for Illinois residents through March 17th.  You must get tickets in advance, show proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

