KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Attorneys for Kyle Rittenhouse this week asked that his personal property that was seized by Kenosha police when he was first arrested be returned, and that the gun he used to shoot and kill two people and wound a third be destroyed.
In November, Rittenhouse, now 19, was acquitted of all charges in the August 2020 shootings that killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, during a chaotic night of protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the shootings.
In a filing issued Wednesday, Rittenhouse's attorney, Mark D. Richards, asked for the return of the Smith & Wesson M&P 15 rifle with its black sling, as well as a MagPul Industries 30-round capacity magazine, and 22 rounds of ammunition that were in the magazine.
Richards wrote Rittenhouse “wishes to ensure that the firearm in question is properly destroyed.”
Richards also asked for an order that all of Rittenhouse's property be returned after it was seized by Kenosha police on Aug. 26, 2020.
These include a tan baseball cap with an American flag and a fishhook on the visor, a red Apple iPhone with a clear face, a red cloth face mask, a $1 bill, a pair of brown or tan Ariat boots with American flag patches, a pair of Urban Pipe Line blue jeans, a pair of black ankle socks, a black belt with a silver buckle, and a green “George” T-shirt.