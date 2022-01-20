CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. for Porter and LaPorte counties.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an additional inch or so is possible. Arctic air stays in place. Bitter cold again tonight but less windy. There’s a light snow chances Saturday through Tuesday, minor amounts overall.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 7.
FRIDAY: Sunny. High 26.
SATURDAY: Flurries. High 29.
