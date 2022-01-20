Lonzo Ball To Undergo Surgery For Knee Injury, Out 6-8 WeeksMore bad news for the Bulls as they try to hold on to their first place spot in the Eastern Conference, they've confirmed that Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee which will leave him sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

With Javon Freeman-Liberty Absent, DePaul Falls Just Short To XavierJack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and No. 20 Xavier rallied for a victory over DePaul on Wednesday night.

DeRozan, Vucevic Lead Way As Bulls Hold Off CavsDeMar DeRozan scored 30 points, Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 12 rebounds, and the struggling Chicago Bulls ended the game on a 14-2 run to hold off the surging Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus Getting Second Interview For Bears Head Coaching JobIndianapolis Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus is getting a second interview for the Bears head coach opening next week.

Pat Brickhouse, Wife Of Legendary Cubs Broadcaster Jack Brickhouse, Dies At 91Pat's big personality made her a popular figure around Chicago for decades and she was always by the side of Jack, before he passed away in 1998.

Chicago Fire Head Coach Talks Being Back In The Midwest, Preparing Team Ahead Of Regular SeasonEzra Hendrickson has had quite the week as he starts his first season as an MLS head coach. He celebrated his 50th birthday Sunday by popping the question and getting engaged.