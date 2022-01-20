CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (CBS) — Illinois star guard Andre Curbelo missed almost two moths because of post-concussion issues before returning Wednesday for the Illini’s double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue.
Curbelo was only supposed to play six to eight minutes, but he surprised Coach Brad Underwood by scoring 20 points in 26 minutes.
He overcame the remnants of a concussion he suffered in an exhibition game in October.
"It was frustrating – almost every day, getting, you know, headaches literally every single day," Curbelo said. "But, you know, I battled. I thank having such great teammates, you know, fighting for me and holding things down."
Curbelo is still working on his conditioning, but his coach has to like whet he sees. For the time being, Underwood says Curbelo will continue to come off the bench.