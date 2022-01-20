WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — New charges have been filed against Rick Dugo, an accused conman whom the CBS 2 Investigators have been following since last year.

Dugo was indicted by a grand jury in Lake County Wednesday on six new counts – including money laundering and stealing furniture, motorcycles, and Rolex watches worth more than $100,000.

Dugo was already facing theft and conspiracy charges involving three other victims – including Timothy Donovan, who told his story to CBS 2 Investigator Dorothy Tucker.

Donovan claimed Dugo conned him out of more than $100,000 – money that was supposed to be invested in business opportunities like a car wash in the Trump Tower parking garage.

There were numerous other alleged victims. When the earlier indictment came down against Dugo last year he was living large in a $650,000, four-bedroom home in Lake Forest. The home was being rented out by homeowner and former Chicago Bears’ head coach Dick Jauron.

The CBS 2 Investigators spoke with Jauron, who had no idea Rick Dugo was living there. He told us a woman’s name was on the lease. She didn’t appear to be related to Dugo. Jauron said the rent was never paid and says he got stiffed for $28,000.

CBS 2 also discovered Dugo has a history of legal trouble.

He was sentenced to five years’ probation in a 2007 felony grand theft case in Ohio. Dugo entered a guilty plea in that case, which involved stolen boat engines.

Since 2000, there have been 11 civil lawsuits filed against Rick Dugo. Those cases involve evictions, fraud, and breach of contract. Four of those lawsuits ended with judgments against Dugo. He was ordered to repay a total of just over $350,000. Many of the plaintiffs we spoke with say they have yet to see their money.