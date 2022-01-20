CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks have had points in five straight games – and when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday, they will have defenseman Seth Jones and center Dylan Strome back from COVID protocols.
Jones was back on the ice practicing Thursday after missing the last four games. While he was asymptomatic, Jones knows he will need to get his wind back as soon as possible.
That is because the Blackhawks have three games in four days, beginning with the front end of a home-and-home with the Wild.
“As a team, I think it’s going to be a great challenge for us. Like I said, the past week; past 10 days, we’ve been doing a lot of good things with our game and improving in a lot of areas, so we need to continue to do that,” Jones said. “We can’t give these teams anything for free.”