CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re looking to get your COVID test there’s another site now available downtown.
Shield Illinois opened a new community testing site at DePaul's Loop campus.
The saliva test was developed by the University of Illinois and is currently being used at 24 sites including the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.
The new site located at DePaul in the Barnes and Noble bookstore will be open for testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-7 p.m.
A new lab at the University of Illinois at Chicago opened last week to process the shield tests.