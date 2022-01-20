CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after being struck in a hit-and-run as he crossed Touhy Avenue in the Edison Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
At 6:15 p.m., a Jeep was headed west in the 7600 block of West Touhy Avenue when he hit the man, who was walking north across the street.
The Jeep sped off.
The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.
No one was in custody late Thursday. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.
