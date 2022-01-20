CHICAGO (AP) — Sam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge UIC 74-70 in overtime on Thursday night.
Marques Warrick had 19 points and seven rebounds for Northern Kentucky (7-9, 3-4 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.
Damaria Franklin had 17 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Flames (7-9, 3-4). Filip Skobalj added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Johnson had 13 points.
