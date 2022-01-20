CHICAGO (CBS) – If the winter blues have you down, an outdoor beer festival showcasing more than a dozen local breweries might cheer you up.

“Winter Brew” is set to hit the streets of Lincoln Square in February, and is presented by the Lincoln Square/Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. This is the first time the festival will be held outdoors, and will be the first of its kind in Chicago, says the chamber of commerce.

“We’re thrilled to expand the beloved event to the streets of Lincoln Square for its 10th Anniversary, especially at a time when everyone needs a bit of good cheer,” said Rudy Flores, executive director of the chamber of commerce.

A grand total of 15 breweries will be participating in the event according to Lisa Ripson, a spokesperson for the event. Ripson says that the events gives Chicagoans an opportunity to explore the local small business community, and says all of the breweries participating hail from the Chicagoland area.

And if you’re worried about being out in the cold, not to worry; the chamber of commerce has provided each vendor with tents to shield them from the outdoor elements.

Although there is no fee to enter, the chamber of commerce suggests a $5 donation at the gate, and says the beers will range in price from $5 to $8, and will be offered in 7 or 14-oz servings.

The money raised from donations will support various beautification projects in the neighborhood, as well as financially support several local non-profits, according to the chamber of commerce.

If crowding is a concern for potential festival-goers, Ripson says they do not anticipate crowd issues due to the large space being utilized for the event.

“Out of the more than two blocks that we are utilizing, only one is going to have vendor tents in order to ensure there is ample room for people to spread out, sit, or meander through businesses,” Ripson said.

The event is scheduled for February 19 and 20 and will held on North Lincoln Avenue between Wilson and Eastwood, and is accessible via the Brown Line as well as several major bus routes.

For more information, click here.