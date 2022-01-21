CHICAGO (CBS) – The CBS 2 Investigators first documented the 2019 wrong raid by Chicago Police at the home of Anjanette Young. Young spoke with Gayle King on CBS Mornings about the trauma she still experiences.
In December, the City Council approved a vote 48-0 in a settlement of $2.9 million to Young.
"There's no amount of money that will right this wrong. I'm not a very flashy person. I really do enjoy living a simple life, where I go about my day as a social worker and, and I find joy in helping other people. So, I would definitely be using this money for that cause, to help other people. I would have been more satisfied if all 12 officers had gotten fired and I didn't receive a dime," Young said.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommended eight of the officers involved in the botched raid be suspended or fired. but so far, none of them have.
Young wants policy and cultural changes at the police department in training and procedures.