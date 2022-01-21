CHICAGO (CBS) — Churches on Chicago’s northwest side are on alert and warnings for thieves hitting the places of worship.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves is tracking this with video you’ll see Only on 2.

“Not having that respect to churches is very sad.”

Right now, Rosemary Santiago is a pastor’s wife in prayer. Her church, Iglesia El Consolador, is one recently hit by an ungodly act.

A burglar, caught on camera, at a church near her own. It’s like he knew the layout here. Spending at least three minutes roaming around Salem Evangelical’s lobby after breaking the front door. He pries open the office door, walking out with a bag full of money from a safe and packages.

“My husband had to fix all of the windows,” Santiago said.

Santiago’s church was hit before another one. The man coming to Iglesia El Consolador first January 8th around 2:00 in the morning. Then came about thirteen minutes away to another church, Salem Evangelical on January 10th. But the plan wasn’t over just yet. January 14th he was back in Belmont Cragin at Cragin Mission Church only blocks from the first burglary. Each one of these churches with a common thread.

The three churches have Hispanic roots and congregations.

“They know some of the churches don’t have security alarms,” Santiago said.

But Santiago’s church had a camera – catching a grainy pic and a getaway driver outside. Chicago police looking for one guy they said took money, snow blowers and a computer with years of memories for Santiago.

“Church pictures. From like the last ten years. All of the memories, yes,” Santiago said, who was left wondering who this is and why target a church out of all places? But she said there’s no spirit of fear here.

“We leave everything in the hands of the Lord.”