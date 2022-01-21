GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Weak disturbances will parade across our area bringing a dusting of snow for the next three mornings.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, by noon Sunday we could have a couple of inches on the ground from both the Saturday morning activity as well as the light snow expected very early Sunday.

By the middle of next week, arctic air invades once again!

TONIGHT: Light snow toward daybreak. Minor amounts. Low 17.

SATURDAY: Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy. High 27.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light snow. An inch or so of accumulation. Low 15.

SUNDAY: Leftover early morning show then mostly cloudy. High 22.

