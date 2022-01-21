CHICAGO (CBS) — Weak disturbances will parade across our area bringing a dusting of snow for the next three mornings.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, by noon Sunday we could have a couple of inches on the ground from both the Saturday morning activity as well as the light snow expected very early Sunday.
By the middle of next week, arctic air invades once again!
A parade of weak disturbances the next few mornings will give us a fresh dusting of snow. Happy Weekend! @cbschicago #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/wfMZnXauCa
— Mary Kay Kleist (@MaryKayKleist) January 21, 2022
TONIGHT: Light snow toward daybreak. Minor amounts. Low 17.
SATURDAY: Morning snow showers, then mostly cloudy. High 27.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Light snow. An inch or so of accumulation. Low 15.
SUNDAY: Leftover early morning show then mostly cloudy. High 22.