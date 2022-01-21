CHICAGO (CBS) — An apparent chase ended with a chain-reaction crash in East Pilsen Friday night.
We found a number of cars damaged at 18th and Ruble streets, where police shut down the street.
Police late Friday had not said what led to the mess, but we spoke to one driver caught up in it.
"I see cops coming from front and back with guns drawn, yelling at folks," said Terrence Johnson. "All I could do is duck."
Video shows a man in handcuffs being escorted into an ambulance at the scene. There was no word on why he was arrested.